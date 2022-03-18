Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 18 Mar 2022 09:30GMT.

Although the greenback's retreat from Wed's fresh 5-year peak at 119.12 to 128.37 in New York yesterday on broad-based USD's weakness due to return of risk sentiment signals recent erratic upmove has made a temporary top there, intra-day rebound from 118.48 in Asia suggests consolidation with upside bias remains for re-test of said resistance, break would extend said rise to 119.25/35.

On the downside, only a daily close below 118.37 would risk stronger retracement towards 118.18, break, 117.71/75.

Data to be released on Friday

Italy trade balance, EU labour costs, trade balance, Canada retail sales, new housing price index, U.S. leading index change and existing home sales.