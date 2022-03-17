Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 17 Mar2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 118.75

Although the greenback's retreat after yesterday's brief spike to a fresh 5-year peak at 119.12 in tandem with U.S. yields on expected Fed's rate hike signals consolidation is in store, reckon 118.40/45 would hold and yield another rise later, above said resistance would extend to 119.25 but 119.35/45 should hold.

On the downside, only a daily close below 118.18 would indicate a temporary top is made and risk stronger retracement to 117.90/00.

Data to be released on Thursday

Swiss exports, imports, trade balance, EU HICP, U.K. BoE interest rate decision, asset purchase program, BoE QE total, BoE QE Corp bond purchases, BoE MPC vote hike, BoE MPC vote unchanged, BoE MPC vote cut.

U.S. Philly Fed manufacturing index, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, housing starts, building permits, industrial production, capacity utilization and manufacturing output.

