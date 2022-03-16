Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 16 Mar2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 118.35
Although dollar's sharp retreat from yesterday's fresh 5-year top at 128.44 to 127.71 in Europe signals recent erratic upmove has made a temp. top there, subsequent strong rebound in tandem with U.S. yields and stocks in New York suggests consolidation with upside bias remains for re-test of 118.66 (2016 top) but loss of momentum would cap price at 119.00/05 and yield correction.
On the downside, only a daily close below 117.71 would risk stronger retracement to 117.30/35.
Data to be released on Wednesday
Italy CPI.
U.S. MBA mortgage application, retail sales, imports prices, export prices, NAHB housing market index, business inventories, Fed interest rate decision, Canada wholesale trade and CPI.
