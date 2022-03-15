Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 15 Mar2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 117.91

Despite the dollar's impressive rally on Friday above January's 117.34 top to a fresh 5-year peak of 118.44 in Asia Tuesday, present sharp retreat in European morning on broad-based yen buying signals consolidation is seen before recent up move resumes and heads towards 118.66 later.

On the downside, only a daily close below 117.35 would suggest a temporary top is made and risk stronger retracement to 117.00/05.

Data to be released on Tuesday

Germany wholesale price index, ZEW current conditions, ZEW economic sentiment, U.K. average weekly earnings, employment change, ILO unemployment rate, claimant count, Swiss producer/import price, housing starts, France CPI, EU ZEW survey expectation, industrial production.

U.S. PPI, Redbook, NY Fed manufacturing and Canada manufacturing sales.



