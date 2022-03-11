Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 11 Mar2022 09:00GMT.

USD/JPY - 116.83

Dollar's intra-day anticipated rally above Jan's 5-year peak at 116.34 on renewed broad-based USD's strength and yen's weakness suggests price is en route to 117.25/30, overbought condition should cap price at 117.85/95 and risk has increased for a minor correction to take place on Mon.

Only a daily close below 116.34 would be 1st signal temporary top is in place and yield stronger retracement towards 115.82.

Data to be released on Friday

U.K. GDP, industrial output, manufacturing output, Germany CPI, HICP, Italy unemployment, U.K. consumer inflation expectation, NISER GDP estimation.

Canada capacity utilization, employment change, unemployment rate and U.S. University of Michigan sentiment.