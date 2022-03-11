Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 11 Mar2022 09:00GMT.
USD/JPY - 116.83
Dollar's intra-day anticipated rally above Jan's 5-year peak at 116.34 on renewed broad-based USD's strength and yen's weakness suggests price is en route to 117.25/30, overbought condition should cap price at 117.85/95 and risk has increased for a minor correction to take place on Mon.
Only a daily close below 116.34 would be 1st signal temporary top is in place and yield stronger retracement towards 115.82.
Data to be released on Friday
U.K. GDP, industrial output, manufacturing output, Germany CPI, HICP, Italy unemployment, U.K. consumer inflation expectation, NISER GDP estimation.
Canada capacity utilization, employment change, unemployment rate and U.S. University of Michigan sentiment.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD falls toward 1.3050, renews multi-month lows
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure in the European session on Friday and trades at its lowest level since November 2020 below 1.3100 despite the upbeat data releases from the UK. In January, the UK economy grew by 0.8%, surpassing the market expectation of 0.2%.
EUR/USD battles 1.1000 as softer yields outweigh USD rebound
EUR/USD is consolidating the ECB-led declines around 1.1000 amid the US dollar pullback and a risk-off mood. Rising inflation concerns and prolonged Russia-Ukraine war weigh negatively on the Treasury yields, offering support to the currency pair.
Gold remains on the defensive below $2,000, downside seems limited
Gold oscillated in a narrow trading band through the early European session on Friday. Stability in the financial markets, stronger USD acted as a headwind for the commodity. The Ukraine crisis extended support to the safe-haven metal and limited the downside.
Bitcoin weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price remains stuck between two crucial levels with no sign of directional bias. The immediate support area that prevented a steep correction seems to be getting weaker with every retest.
US February consumer inflation vaults to a new 40-year record, real wages fall Premium
American consumer prices rose at the steepest rate in four decades, and are poised to go higher as the Ukraine war drives energy and commodities expenses to double digit gains.