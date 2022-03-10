Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 10 Mar2022 09:00GMT.
USD/JPY – 115.92
Dollar's intra-day retreat from Asian 4-week high of 116.19 suggests consolidation would take place before prospect of re-test of 2022 5-year peak at 116.34 (Jan), break would extend recent upmove twd projected target at 116.73 later today or tomorrrow.
On the downside, only below 115.57 (Wed low) signals top is in place and risks stronger retracement to 115.40/45.
Data to be released on Thursday
U.K. RIVS housing price balance, trade balance, construction output, Italy producer prices, EU ECB Refinancing rate, ECB deposit rate.
U.S. CPI, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims and Federal budget.
