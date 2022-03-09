Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 09 Mar2022 09:00GMT.
USD/JPY - 115.84
Intra-day break of last week's 115.80 high suggests consolidation with upside bias remains for further gain, however, above 2022 5-year peak at 116.34 is needed to retain bullish prospect of further headway to 116.70/80 later this week.
On the downside, only a daily close below 115.43 (Tuesday New York low) signals temporary top is made, risks stronger retracement to 115.05/10.
Data to be released on Wednesday
U.K. BRC retail sales, France non-farm payrolls, Ital industrial output.
U.S. MBA mortgage application and JOLTS jobs opening.
