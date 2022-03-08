Mon's cross-inspired rise to 115.47 (NY) and then intra-day break there in Europe suggests early decline from last week's high at 115.80 has ended at 114.66 (Fri) and break of said res would extend recent erratic rise from 114.42 marginally higher, loss of upward momentum should cap price below Feb's peak at 116.33. On the downside, only below 115.06 'prolongs' recent choppy sideways swings and risks weakness twd 114.81, then later 114.66.

