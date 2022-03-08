Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 08 Mar2022 09:00GMT.
USD/JPY - 115.55
Mon's cross-inspired rise to 115.47 (NY) and then intra-day break there in Europe suggests early decline from last week's high at 115.80 has ended at 114.66 (Fri) and break of said res would extend recent erratic rise from 114.42 marginally higher, loss of upward momentum should cap price below Feb's peak at 116.33.
On the downside, only below 115.06 'prolongs' recent choppy sideways swings and risks weakness twd 114.81, then later 114.66.
Data to be released on Tuesday
Germany industrial output, Italy retail sales, EU employment, GDP.
Canada leading index, trade balance, exports, imports, U.S. international trade balance, goods trade balance, redbook, wholesale inventories and wholesale sales.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Gold retreats from multi-month highs, closes in on $2,000
After reaching its strongest level since August 2020 at $2,021 earlier in the day, gold reversed its direction and started to decline toward $2,000. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 3% on the day, putting additional weight on XAU/USD.
EUR/USD clings to small gains near 1.0900 after EU data
EUR/USD has recovered toward 1.0900 but seems to be having a tough time gathering momentum. The EU is reportedly considering massive joint bond sales to fund energy end defence spending. Meanwhile, the data from the euro area confirmed that the economy grew by 0.3% on a quarterly basis in Q4.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3100 as greenback loses strength
The bearish pressure surrounding GBP/USD seems to have eased off in the European trading hours on Tuesday with the pair holding above 1.3100. The dollar is struggling to preserve its strength amid a positive shift witnessed in risk perception as investors eye geopolitical headlines.
Whales hunt Ethereum-killer Cardano, scoop ADA in crypto market bloodshed
Proponents have identified large wallet investors bargain-hunting Ethereum-killer Cardano as cryptocurrencies suffer a price drop in the crypto market bloodbath.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five tips for trading when the cannons are heard Premium
High volatility due to the Russia-Ukraine war implies lowering leverage. Trading with the trend has never been more relevant than now. Being aware of a potential reversal is also critical.