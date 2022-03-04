Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 04 Mar2022 09:00GMT.
USD/JPY - 115.45
Despite the greenback's gap-down open to 115.01 on Monday and yesterday's fall to 114.72 on risk-averse buying of jpy due to continued tensions between Ukraine and Russia, intra-day strong rebound suggests consolidation with upside bias remains and above Friday's high at 115.78 would head to 116.05/10, however, loss of momentum would keep price below 116.30 and bring correction later.
On the downside, only below 114.72 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement to 114.55/60.
Data to be released on Friday
Germany exports, imports, trade balance, current account, Italy GDP, UK construction PMI, EU retail sales.
Canada building permits, labor productivity, Ivey PMI and U.S. non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains under constant selling pressure near 1.0900
EUR/USD extended its daily slide and touched its weakest level in 22 months below 1.0900. The broad-based dollar strength continues to weigh heavily on the pair after the February jobs report showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 678,000, beating the market forecast of 400,000 by a wide margin.
GBP/USD pushes lower toward 1.3200 on upbeat US NFP data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot in the American session on Friday and pushes lower toward 1.3200. The US Dollar Index is up more than 1% on the day after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly report revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 678,000 in February, vs 400,000 expected.
Gold clings to modest gains after NFP, stays below $1,950
Gold edges slightly lower after testing $1,950 on Friday but manages to stay afloat in positive territory above $1,940. The impressive February jobs report from the US allowed Treasury bond yields to recover modestly, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Shiba Inu price under selling pressure could revisit $0.000020
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIBA could be heading next. Subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter @FXScrypto and join our Telegram channel.
CEO reverses price hikes, but stock still set to break $50
Rivian (RIVN) stock remains highly volatile, one of its defining features, as it whipsawed around on Thursday with some conflicting news. The stock though still was weak and closed nearly 5% lower on Thursday at $50.91.