Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 03 Mar2022 09:00GMT.

Despite the greenback's gap-down open to 115.01 on Monday and yesterday's fall to 114.72 on risk-averse buying of jpy due to continued tensions between Ukraine and Russia, intra-day strong rebound suggests consolidation with upside bias remains and above Friday's high at 115.78 would head to 116.05/10, however, loss of momentum would keep price below 116.30 and bring correction later.

On the downside, only below 114.72 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement to 114.55/60.

Data to be released on Thursday

Swiss CPI, Italy services PMI, France services PMI, Germany services PMI, EU services PMI, PPI, unemployment rate, UK services PMI.

U.S. jobless claims, labor costs, productivity, services PMI, durable goods and factory orders.

