Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 02 Mar2022 09:30GMT.

Despite the greenback's gap-down open to 115.01 on Monday and yesterday's fall to 114.72 on risk-averse buying of JPY due to continued tensions between Ukraine and Russia, intra-day strong rebound suggests consolidation with upside bias remains and above Friday's high at 115.78 would head to 116.05/10, however, loss of momentum would keep price below 116.30 and bring correction later.

On the downside, only below 114.72 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement to 114.55/60.

Data on Wednesday

France budget balance, UK shop price index, Germany unemployment change, unemployment rate, EU HICP, core HICP.

U.S. ADP employment and Canada BoC rate decision.

