Update Time: 01 Mar2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 115.00

The greenback's gap-down open to 115.01 in New Zealand yesterday on risk-averse buying of JPY due to continued tensions between Ukraine and Russia and then fall to 114.87 near New York closing suggests recent upmove from 114.48 has ended and consolidation with downside bias remains for a re-test of said support, break would extend recent decline to 114.10/20.

On the upside, only above Asian 115.28 high would indicate a temporary low has been made and risk stronger gain to 115.40/50.

Data to be released on Tuesday

Swiss manufacturing PMI, Italy manufacturing PMI, CPI, France manufacturing PMI, Germany manufacturing PMI, CPI, HICP, EU manufacturing PMI, UK manufacturing PMI.

Canada GDP, manufacturing PMI, U.S. manufacturing PMI and construction spending.