Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 25 Feb2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 115.30

Dollar's cross-inspired rally in tandem with U.S. yields from Thur's 2-week trough of 114.42 to as high as 115.69 (New York) suggests recent erratic fall from Feb's 116.33 peak has ended and subsequent retreat in Asia today would bring choppy swings before another rise, above 115.69 would encourage for stronger gain to 115.87, then towards 116.33 next week.

On the downside, only daily close below 115.00 dampens bullish view, risks 114.70/80 but reckon 114.42 would remain intact.