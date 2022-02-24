Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 24 Feb2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 114.65

The greenback's intra-day fall on renewed escalation of tensions between Ukraine and Russia and current break below Tuesday's low at 114.51 suggests recent decline has once again resumed and further weakness towards 114.10/20 would be seen after consolidation, however, loss of momentum would keep price above 113.90/00.

On the upside, only above 114.80/90 would indicate a temporary low has been made and risk stronger retracement towards 115.15/20.

Data to be released on Thursday

Swiss non-farm payrolls, France consumer confidence, Italy industrial sales.

U.S. building permits, GDP, PCE price, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, national activity index, average weekly earnings, new home sales and KC Fed manufacturing.