Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 23 Feb2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY- 115.03

Dlr's rally on Tue from 114.51 (AUS) to 115.23 in New York in tandem with US yields suggests erratic fall from Feb's 5-week peak of 116.33 has made a low and despite intra-day retreat to 114.88, subsequent bounce would bring range trading, above 115.23, 115.75/78.

Hold long for such move n only firm break of 114 .80/88 sup aborts bullishness, risks 114.51.

Data to be released on Wednesday

Australia construction work done, wage price index, New Zealand RBNZ interest rate decision, Japan Market Holiday.

Germany Gfk consumer sentiment, France business climate, Swiss investor sentiment, EU HICP.

U.S. mortgage application and redbook.

