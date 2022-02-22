Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 22 Feb 2022 09:30GMT.

Although dlr's initial firm break of last week's low at 114.80 to a 2-week trough of 114.51 suggests recent 3-legged rise from Jan's 114.17 bottom has ended at 116.33 in mid-Feb, present short-covering rebound would bring consolidation.

Above 115.12 would risk gain to 115.29 where a daily close above there needed to bring stronger retracement of said decline to 115.53 later. Below 114.51 would extend weakness twd 114.17 but loss of momentum should keep price above 113.75/80.

Data to be released on Tuesday

Italy CPI, Germany Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations, U.K. PSNB, PSNCR, CBI trends orders.U.S. monthly home price, Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI and consumer confidence on Tuesday.

