Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 18 Feb2022 09:30GMT.

Despite dollar's selloff from last Thursday's 5-week high of 116.33 to as low as 115.02 (Fri), then break there to 114.85 in New York on safe-haven yen buying yesterday, intra-day rebound from 114.80 on de-escalation of Russia-Ukraine tension signals pullback from 116.33 has ended and consolidation with upside bias remains for 115.87 later.

On the downside, only a daily close below 114.80 would risk one more fall to 114.56/60.