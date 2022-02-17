Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 17 Feb2022 09:30GMT.

Dollar's selloff from last Thursday's 5-week high of 116.33 to as low as 115.02 (Fri) suggests choppy trading below Jan's near 5-year peak at 116.34 would continue and despite strong rebound to 115.87 on Tuesday on broad-based selling in yen due to easing tension in Ukraine, intra-day retreat signals consolidation with downside bias remains for 115.02, break, 114.78 later.

On the upside, only a daily close above 116.00/05 would risk re-test of 116.33.