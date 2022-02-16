Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 16 Feb2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 115.76
Dollar's selloff fm last Thur's 5-week high of 116.33 to as low as 115.02 (Fri) suggests choppy trading below Jan's near 5-year peak at 116.34 would continue and despite strong rebound to 115.87 in NY yesterday on broad-based selling in yen due to easing tension in Ukraine, intra-day retreat signals consolidation with downside bias remains for 115.02, break, 114.78 later.
On the upside, only a daily close above 116.00/05 would risk re-test of 116.33.
U.S. will later release a slew of eco. data. Pay attention to Jan retail sales and last but not least, Fed minutes.
Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari (non-voter) will host a virtual forum at 16:00GMT.
