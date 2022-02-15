Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 15 Feb2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 115.36

Despite dollar's rise to a 5-week high of 116.33 last Thursday, subsequent selloff to 115.02 on Friday due to escalating tension in Ukraine suggests recent upmove has made a temporary top there signals choppy swings below Jan's 5-year 116.34 peak would continue and below 115.02 would extend towards 114.78.

On the upside, only a daily close above 115.74 would risk stronger gain to 115.95/98.

US will later release a slew of eco. data. Pay attention to final Jan PPI n core PPI.