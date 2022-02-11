Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 11 Feb 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 116.00

Despite the greenback's brief retreat from Thur's 5-week peak at 116.33 to 115.74 in New York, subsequent rebound in tandem with U.S. yields on Fed Bullard's hawkish comments suggests consolidation with upside bias remains for re-test of Jan's near 5-year 116.34 top, break would extend recent upmove towards 116.86.

On the downside, only a daily close below 115.74 signals a temporary high is in place and would risk stronger retracement towards 115.33, then 115.06 on Mon.

Data to be released on Friday

New Zealand manufacturing PMI, retail sales, Japan market holiday.

UK industrial output, manufacturing output, constriction output, trade balance, Swiss CPI.

U.S. consumer sentiment.