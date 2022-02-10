Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 10 Feb 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 115.60

Despite dollar's fall from 115.68 to 114.17 last Wed, subsequent erratic rise in tandem with U.S. yields and intra-day brief break of 115.68 suggests correction from Jan's 5-year peak at 116.34 has ended at 113.48 (Jan) earlier and upside bias remains for stronger gain towards 116.08, break, 116.30/34.

On the downside, only a daily close below 115.33 signals a temporary top is in place and would risk stronger retracement towards 115.06, then 114.92.

On the U.S. eco. data front, we have CPI and initial jobless claims and continued jobless claims at 13:30GMT, then later federal budget at 19:00GMT.