Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 09 Feb2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 115.35
Dollar's intra-day cross-inspired break of last week's 115.42 high suggests re-test of previous res at 115.68 would be seen after consolidation, break there would extend recent rise from Jan's 1-month trough at 113.48 to 115.90/00, loss of momentum should cap price below Jan's near 5-year peak at 116.34.
On the downside, below 115.00 any time signals temporary top is made and risks stronger retracement to 114.78.
On the data front, this week's main focus is US CPI on Thur, today, we have a slew of 2nd-tie eco. data. We also have Fed's Bowman n Cleveland Fed's President Mester (voter) speaking at 15:30GMT n 17:00GMT respectively.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
