Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 09 Feb2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 115.35

Dollar's intra-day cross-inspired break of last week's 115.42 high suggests re-test of previous res at 115.68 would be seen after consolidation, break there would extend recent rise from Jan's 1-month trough at 113.48 to 115.90/00, loss of momentum should cap price below Jan's near 5-year peak at 116.34.

On the downside, below 115.00 any time signals temporary top is made and risks stronger retracement to 114.78.

On the data front, this week's main focus is US CPI on Thur, today, we have a slew of 2nd-tie eco. data. We also have Fed's Bowman n Cleveland Fed's President Mester (voter) speaking at 15:30GMT n 17:00GMT respectively.