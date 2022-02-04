Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 04 Feb 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 115.09
Despite dollar's fall from last Friday's 2-1/2 week peak at 115.68 to 114.17 on Wednesday, yesterday's cross-inspired rally suggests the pullback has ended and consolidation with upside bias remains for a re-test of said resistance, however, near term loss of momentum would prevent sharp move beyond there ahead of today's US jobs report release and risk has increased for a correction.
On the downside, only below 114.50/55 would indicate aforesaid recovery has ended instead and pressure price back down to 114.17 early next week.
T.F.I.F., market is awaiting release of U.S. jobs report but this may turn out to a non event as markets are well-prepared for an Omicron-driven drop in January payrolls after a surprise negative reading in ADP private payrolls (-301k actual vs +207K forecast) on Wed. In addition, several Fed officials in recent days have signalled comfort with the underlying direction of US economy and focus is inflation, so next Thur's release of Jan's CPI will grab more attention, however, beware of better-than-expected NFP which may trigger pre-weekend short covering in the greenback.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
