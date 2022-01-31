Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 31 Jan2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 115.43

Thu's rally above last week's 115.05 top (now sup) to 115.48 (Thur), then to 115.68 Fri suggests pull- back from Jan's near 5-year peak at 116.34 has ended at last Mon's 113.48 trough n intra-day retreat would bring consolidation before heading towards 116.34 'later'.

Trade from long side for 115.90 and only daily close below 115.05 risks stronger retrace to 114.68/78.

Data to be released today

Japan industrial output, retail sales, consumer confidence, construction orders, housing starts, China Market Holiday.

Italy GDP, EU GDP, Germany CPI.

Canada producer prices, U.S. Chicago PMI and Dallas Fed manufacturing business index on Monday.