Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 27 Jan2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 114.86

Despite the greenback's resumption of recent decline from Jan's near 5-year 116.34 peak to Mon's 1-month bottom at 113.47, subsequent rally to as high as 114.69 in post-FOMC New York Wed on Fed Powell's hawkish comments, then intra-day break there suggests price would head towards 115.05 but above needed for further gain to 115.25/35.

On the downside, only a daily close below 114.15 would signal said recovery over and risk weakness to 113.79/84 tomorrow.

US will later release a slew of eco. data, pls refer to our EI page for details. Pay attention to weekly jobless claims n continued jobless claims as well as Q4 GDP n Q4 PCE.