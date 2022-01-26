Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 26 Jan2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 114.09
Although the greenback's rebound from Mon's 1-month bottom at 113.48 to as high as 114.15 in New York Tue suggests recent decline from Jan's near 5-year peak at 116.34 has made a temporary low there, subsequent retreat in tandem with US stocks signals consolidation with downside bias remains and re-test of said support is seen but loss of momentum should keep price abv 113.15.
On the upside, only a daily close above 114.20/25 would risk stronger retracement to 114.54/55.
Data to be released on Wednesday
New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports, Australia Market Holiday, Japan coincident index, leading indicator.
France consumer confidence, Swiss investor sentiment.
U.S. MBA mortgage application, building permits, goods trade balance, wholesale inventories, new home sales, Fed interest rate decision and Canada BOC interest rate decision.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1300, with eyes on Fed
EUR/USD is battling 1.1300 as traders brace for the Fed’s verdict, following a two-day downtrend. The US dollar licks wounds alongside the Treasury yields amid a typical pre-Fed cautious market. ECB’s Lane dismissed concerns over Omicron-linked challenges to inflation.
GBP/USD eases to 1.3500 amid Brexit concerns, ahead of Fed
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3500, as the US dollar holds lower ground amid weaker yields. Concerns over Brexit and UK politics could cap the upside in the pound. Traders remain in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the Fed decision.
Gold on the defensive below $1,850, focus remains on FOMC
A combination of factors dragged gold away from over two-month high touched on Tuesday. A recovery in the risk sentiment, Fed rate hike bets acted as a headwind for the commodity.
Dogecoin short squeeze will launch DOGE to $0.25
Dogecoin price has been on a wild ride over the past few weeks. After gaining more than 50% between January 11 and January 15, DOGE dropped a further 44% to print new nine-month lows.
Bank of Canada Rate Decision Preview: No surprises for a 25bps rate hike Premium
BOC to keep the overnight rate steady at 0.25% at its first policy meeting of 2022. A surprise 25-bps rate hike cannot be ruled out amid hotter Canadian inflation, labor market.