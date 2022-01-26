Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 26 Jan2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 114.09

Although the greenback's rebound from Mon's 1-month bottom at 113.48 to as high as 114.15 in New York Tue suggests recent decline from Jan's near 5-year peak at 116.34 has made a temporary low there, subsequent retreat in tandem with US stocks signals consolidation with downside bias remains and re-test of said support is seen but loss of momentum should keep price abv 113.15.

On the upside, only a daily close above 114.20/25 would risk stronger retracement to 114.54/55.

Data to be released on Wednesday

New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports, Australia Market Holiday, Japan coincident index, leading indicator.

France consumer confidence, Swiss investor sentiment.

U.S. MBA mortgage application, building permits, goods trade balance, wholesale inventories, new home sales, Fed interest rate decision and Canada BOC interest rate decision.