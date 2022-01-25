Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 25 Jan2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 113.93
Despite the greenback's selloff to a 1-month bottom at 113.48 in New York Mon, subsequent rebound to 113.99 in tandem with US yields n U.S. stocks, then intra-day break there to 114.09 in Australia suggests recent decline from Jan's near 5-year peak at 116.34 has made a temporary bottom there and retracement to 114.50/55 is likely before another fall.
On the downside, a daily close below 113.66 would yield further weakness towards 113.15 but 113.00 should hold.
US will later release a slew of eco. data, pay attention to consumer confidence at 15:00GMT. The Fed starts its 2-day monetary policy today but market only anticipates a rate hike at Mar FOMC meeting.
