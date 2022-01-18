Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 18 Jan2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 114.73

Despite the greenback's resumption of recent decline from Dec's near 5-year peak of 116.34 to a 3-1/2 week trough of 113.49 last Friday, subsequent strong rebound to 114.64 Mon and intra-day break there on BOJ unchanged rate decision suggests correction over and stronger retracement to 115.60/65 is seen.

On the downside, only below 114.26/36 signals said recovery is over and would risk weakness to 113.90/00 later.

Data to be released on Tuesday

Japan BOJ interest rate decision, industrial output, capacity utilization, U.K. claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, employment change, average weekly earnings, Swiss producer/import price, Germany ZEW economic sentiment, ZEW current conditions, EU ZEW survey expectation, Canada housing starts, U.S. New York Fed manufacturing, NAHB housing market index and New Zealand GDT price index.