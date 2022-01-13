Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 13 Jan2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 114.40

Dollar's selloff to a 2-week bottom at 114.39 in New York Wednesday on broad-based USD's weakness despite strong but in-line U.S. inflation data suggests decline from Jan's near 5-year 116.34 peak would head towards 113.95 before prospect of rebound due to loss of momentum.

On the upside, only a daily close above 115.05 signals 1st leg of correction over but 115.46 should cap upside.

The U.S. will release a slew of eco. data, pay attention to weekly jobless claims, continued claims, PPI.

We also have a number of Fed officials scheduled to speak and Fed Governor Brainard will testify before a Senate Banking Committee hearing to consider the nomination to be vice-chair of the Federal Reserve at 15:00GMT.