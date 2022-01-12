Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 12 Jan 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 115.39

Despite dollar's strong rebound form 115.05 to as high as 115.67 in New York Tue on active cross-selling in yen, subsequent retreat on broad-based USD's weakness after less hawkish comments from Fed's Powell suggests consolidation with downside bias remains, below 115.05 would extend recent decline from last Tue's near 5-year 116.34 peak to 114.68/73.

On the upside, a daily close above 115.67 would signal said pullback has ended and stronger gain to 116.00/04 is seen.

US will release a slew of eco. data n market focus is Dec CPI, a higher-than-expected reading would give USD a boost. Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari (non voter) will speaks on the economic outlook for 2022 before a virtual event at 18:00GMT.