Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 11 Jan2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 115.30

Although dollar's break of 115.52 (Friday) to as low as 115.05 in New York yesterday on cross-buying in yen signals recent erratic up move has made a temporary top at last Tue's near the 5-year peak at 116.34, however, reckon 114.75/80 would contain downside and yield rebound due to oversold condition, above 115.52 yields further gain to 115.80/84.

On the downside, only a daily close below 114.96 risks stronger retracement towards 114.68, then to 114.44/48 later.

U.S. will later release MBA mortgage applications n Redbook sales.

We also have Kansas City Fed President George (voter) speaking on the economic and monetary policy outlook at an in-person event at 14:30GMT.