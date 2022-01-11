Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 11 Jan2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 115.30
Although dollar's break of 115.52 (Friday) to as low as 115.05 in New York yesterday on cross-buying in yen signals recent erratic up move has made a temporary top at last Tue's near the 5-year peak at 116.34, however, reckon 114.75/80 would contain downside and yield rebound due to oversold condition, above 115.52 yields further gain to 115.80/84.
On the downside, only a daily close below 114.96 risks stronger retracement towards 114.68, then to 114.44/48 later.
U.S. will later release MBA mortgage applications n Redbook sales.
We also have Kansas City Fed President George (voter) speaking on the economic and monetary policy outlook at an in-person event at 14:30GMT.
