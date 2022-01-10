Daily markets outlook on major

Update Time: 10 Jan 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 115.72

Despite dollar's daily sideways swings after retreat from Tue's near 5-year peak of 116.34 to 115.63 (Wed), Friday's break of 115.63 to 115.52 in post-NFP trading in New York on broad-based USD's weakness suggests a temporary top is in place and below 115.51 would bring stronger retracement to 115.20/25.

On the upside, only a daily close above 116.04 would yield stronger gain to 116.30/34, break, 116.50 later.

U.S. eco. calendar is pretty thin with 2nd-tier wholesale inventories n wholesale sales being the only data due out.