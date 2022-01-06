Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 06 Jan2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 115.87

Although dollar's retreat after Tuesday's rally to a 5-year top at 116.34 on broad-based yen selling signals range trading would be in store before MT uptrend resumes and above 116.34 would head towards daily objective at 116.50, reckon loss of momentum would keep price below 116.80/90 and bring a much-needed correction later.

On the downside, only a daily close below 115.51 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement to 115.20/25.

Data to be released on Thursday

Australia Services PMI, Japan Services PMI, China Caixin services PMI.

Germany industrial orders CPI, U.K. Markit Services PMI, EU producer prices, Italy Market Holiday.

U.S. international trade balance, goods trade balance, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, durables ex-defense, durable goods, factory orders, durables ex-transport, ISM non-manufacturing PMI, Canada trade balance, exports and imports.