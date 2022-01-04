Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 04 Jan2022 09:30GMT.

The greenback's intra-day rally on broad-based selling in jpy and break above November's 3-year peak at 115.51 signals Medium Term uptrend has once again resumed and consolidation with upside bias remains for further gain to 116.20/30, however, overbought condition would keep price below 116.50/60 and bring a much-needed correction later this week.

On the downside, only below 114.96 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement to 114.60/70.

On the data front, U.S. will later release redbook sales, ISM mfg index and JOLTS job openings.