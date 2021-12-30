Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 30 Dec 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 115.16

Despite dollar's brief retreat to 114.68 in New York Wed on usd's broad-based weakness, subsequent strong rebound on cross-selling in yen and present firm break of Wed's fresh 1-month high at 115.03 to 115.20 suggests recent upmove would extend toward 115.51 but next projected target at 115.93 may hold.

On the downside, only below 114.51 may signal temporary top is in place and risk weakness towards 114.31, then 114.08/10.

Data to be released on Thursday

U.K. Nationwide house price, Swiss KOF indicator. U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims and Chicago PMI.