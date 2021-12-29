Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 29 Dec 2021 09:30GMT.

Although dollar's present break of Tue's fresh 1-month top at 114.94 suggests early correction from Nov's 3-year peak at 115.51 has ended and recent cross-inspired upmove would yield marginal gain, loss of near term upward momentum should cap price below 115.51 and risk has increased for a minor retracement to take place later this week.

On the downside, only a daily close below 114.72 (Tue low) signals temporary top is in place, risks weakness to 114.51, then towards 114.31.

On the data front, US will release a slew of second-tier economic data.