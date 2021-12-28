Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 28 Dec 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 114.80

Dollar's resumption of recent upmove to a 4-week high of 114.94 today due to broad-based yen selling on continued risk-on sentiment suggests early correction from Nov's 3-year peak at 115.51 has ended, however, loss of upward momentum would limit upside to 115.15/20 and risk has increased for a minor retracement later this week.

Only a daily close below 114.51 (last week's top, now sup) suggests temporary high is in place and may yield weakness to 114.31/32 before rebound.

U.S. will later release redbook retail sales, monthly home price n Richmond Fed mfg index. Market focus is on U.S. stocks as Monday's rise in the S&P 500 to an all-time high boosted risk appetite n triggered broad-based usd and yen selling.