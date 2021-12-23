Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 23 Dec 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 114.26
Yesterday's rally above last week's 114.26 high to a 3-week top of 114.36 (NY) suggests recent erratic upmove from 112.54 to retrace early fall from Nov's 3-year peak at 115.51 would extend further gain after consolidation, loss of upward momentum would cap price at projected res at 114.87 and yield retreat.
On the downside, only a daily close below 113.95 (previous res, now sup) signals top is made, risks retracement to 113.56/60 later.
U.S. will release a slew of eco. data.. Pay particular attention to PCE price index (Fed's favourite inflation guage), durable good, jobless climas and University of Michigan consumer confidence, if readings come in better than street forecast, then USD may regain traction after weakness vs other G7 counterparts in last 2 days.
