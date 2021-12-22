Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 22 Dec 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 114.30
Dollar's intra-day firm break of last week's high at 114.26 (Wed) due to renewed cross-selling in yen suggests early correction from Nov's 3-year peak at 115.51 has possibly ended earlier at 112.54 and upside bias remains for further gain to 114.80/90, a daily close above needed to head twd 115.25 later this week.
On the downside, only below 113.95 'prolong' choppy sideways swings and may risk weakness to 113.56/60.
On the data front, U.S. will later release a slew of economic indicators. Pay attention to U.S. Q3 GDP, PCE n core PCE n later consumer confidence. If readings of these data are better than expected, then expect the greenback will move higher further.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
