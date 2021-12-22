Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 22 Dec 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 114.30

Dollar's intra-day firm break of last week's high at 114.26 (Wed) due to renewed cross-selling in yen suggests early correction from Nov's 3-year peak at 115.51 has possibly ended earlier at 112.54 and upside bias remains for further gain to 114.80/90, a daily close above needed to head twd 115.25 later this week.

On the downside, only below 113.95 'prolong' choppy sideways swings and may risk weakness to 113.56/60.

On the data front, U.S. will later release a slew of economic indicators. Pay attention to U.S. Q3 GDP, PCE n core PCE n later consumer confidence. If readings of these data are better than expected, then expect the greenback will move higher further.