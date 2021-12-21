Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 21 Dec 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 113.59
Despite the greenback's rally to 114.26 in post-FOMC trading on Wednesday, subsequent selloff to 113.57 yesterday in tandem with U.S. yields and intra-day break below there to 113.45 in post-BOJ trading suggests early rise from 112.54 has ended there and consolidation with downside bias remains for stronger weakness to 113.23, however, 113.00/10 should remain intact and yield rebound.
On the upside, only above 113.85 (Asia) would indicate aforesaid pullback has ended instead and bring gain towards 114.26 again.
U.S. eco. calendar is very light with 2nd-tier current account and redbook sales being the only data due out later today.
