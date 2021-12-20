fxsoriginal  Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 20 Dec 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 113.42

Despite the greenback's rally to 114.26 in post-FOMC trading on Wednesday, subsequent selloff to 113.57 yesterday in tandem with U.S. yields and intra-day break below there to 113.45 in post-BOJ trading suggests early rise from 112.54 has ended there and consolidation with downside bias remains for stronger weakness to 113.23, however, 113.00/10 should remain intact and yield rebound.

On the upside, only above 113.85 (Asia) would indicate aforesaid pullback has ended instead and bring gain towards 114.26 again.

Data to be released today

New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports.
U.K. Rightmove house price, CBI trends orders.
U.S. leading index change on Monday.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.

