Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 16 Dec 2021 09:30GMT.

Dollar's break of last week's high at 113.95 to 114.26 in post-FOMC New York after Fed's hawkish tilt suggests correction from Nov's 115.51 peak has ended earlier at 112.54 and further gain to 114.60/70 may be seen after consolidation before retreat due to loss of near term upward momentum.

On the downside, only a daily close below 113.95 dampens bullish outlook and risks weakness twd 113.44 later.

Data release on Thursday

New Zealand food price index, Australia manufacturing index, services PMI, employment change, unemployment change, Japan exports, imports, trade balance, Jibun bank manufacturing PMI, China retail sales. France business climate, Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, Swiss SNB interest rate decision, Germany Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, EU Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, trade balance, labour cost, ECB refinancing rate, ECB deposit rate, Italy trade balance, global trade balance, U.K. Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, BOE interest rate decision, asset purchase programme, BOE QE total, BOE QE corporate bond purchase, BOE MOC vote hike, BOE MPC vote unchanged, BOE MPC vote cut.

U.S. building permits, housing starts, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index, industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output, Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, KC Fed manufacturing, Canada wholesale trade and ADP employment change.