Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 15 Dec 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 113.66

Dollar's 1-week long choppy trading from last Wed's 113.95 high is likely to end later today and yield another rise due to expected Fed's hawkish tilt, above 113.95 would extend move from Nov's 112.54 low to retrace recent decline to 114.30/40.

On the downside, only below 113.23 signals said corrective rise has ended, then weakness to 113.08 and later 112.68/72 would be seen later this week.

Today is the today n at 19:00GMT, FOMC will announce its monetary policy decision n release Fed's forward guidance (Fed's dot plot). Then at 19:30GMT, Fed's chair J. Powell will have to eat his humble pie in front of the press n publicly say the word 'transitory' which had been used repeatedly, despite market's objection/rebuke, to describe Fed's perception of U.S. rising inflation is dead, period. Tuesday's release of Nov's PPI showed the index grew at the fastest pace on record. Ahead of FOMC announcement, we have a slew of U.S. eco. data, pls refer to our EI page for details.