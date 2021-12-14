Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 14 Dec 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 113.68
Dollar's decline from this week's high at 113.95 (Wed) to 113.28 yesterday on safe-haven yen buying suggests recent erratic rise from Nov's 6-week bottom at 112.54 has possibly made a temporary top and consolidation with downside bias remains for weakness to 113.08 but reckon 112.54 should hold from here.
Only above 113.95 risks one more rise to 114.15/20 before prospect of another fall due to loss of upward momentum.
US will release PPI, core PPI and redbook retail sales. The FOMC will start its 2-day monetary policy meeting later today.
