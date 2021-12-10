Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 10 Dec 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 113.58

Dollar's decline from this week's high at 113.95 (Wed) to 113.28 yesterday on safe-haven yen buying suggests a recent erratic rise from Nov's 6-week bottom at 112.54 has possibly made a temporary top and consolidation with downside bias remains for weakness to 113.08 but reckon 112.54 should hold from here.

Only abv 113.95 risks one more rise to 114.15/20 before prospect of another fall due to loss of upward momentum.

Data for Friday

New Zealand manufacturing PMI, retail sales, Japan corporate goods price.

U.K. GDP, construction output, trade balance, industrial output, manufacturing output, NIESR GDP estimate, Germany CPI, Italy industrial output.

Canada capacity utilization, U.S. CPI, University of Michigan sentiment and Federal budget.