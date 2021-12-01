Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 01 Dec 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 113.40

Despite the greenback's rise to a fresh 3-year peak at 115.51 last Wednesday, subsequent selloff to 113.00 Monday and intra-day break below there on active safe-haven buying in JPY due to renewed Covid variant concerns suggests MT uptrend has made a temporary top there and consolidation with downside bias remains for weakness to 112.60/70, however, oversold condition would keep price above 112.30/40.

On the upside, only above 115.03 would indicate aforesaid pullback has ended instead and risk stronger gain to 115.51 again.

The U.S. will release a slew of eco. data, pay attention to market-moving ADP private payrolls, then Market mfg PMI, ISM mfg index and last but not least Fed's beige book. Fed J. Powell will tesitfy again at Capital Hill but market reaction to more of his hawkish remarks is likely to much smaller after Tue's move.