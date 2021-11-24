Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 24 Nov 2021 09:30GMT.

Despite the greenback's selloff from 114.53 to as low as 113.59 on Friday due to tumbling U.S. Treasury yields, subsequent strong rebound suggests the correction from last Wednesday's fresh 3-year peak at 114.97 has possibly ended there and consolidation with upside bias remains, above 114.53 would add credence and head to 114.70/75, however, said resistance should hold on 1st testing and yield retreat.

On the downside, only below 113.89 would indicate aforesaid recovery has ended instead and risk stronger weakness to 113.59.

Later today, we have data dump from the U.S. due to Thur's Thanksgiving holiday. Pay attention to Q3 GDP as well as PCE price (Fed's preferred inflation gauge), if actual readings are higher than forecast, then expect U.S. yields to rise as well as the greenback.

Last but not the least, if you are still awake, we have release of previous FOMC minutes at 18:00GMT, however, market is expecting hawkish minutes.