Update Time: 23 Nov 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 114.62

Despite the greenback's selloff from 114.53 to as low as 113.59 on Friday due to tumbling U.S. Treasury yields, subsequent strong rebound suggests the correction from last Wednesday's fresh 3-year peak at 114.97 has possibly ended there and consolidation with upside bias remains, above 114.53 would add credence and head to 114.70/75, however, said resistance should hold on 1st testing and yield retreat.

On the downside, only below 113.89 would indicate aforesaid recovery has ended instead and risk stronger weakness to 113.59.

On the data front, the only eco. indicator from the U.S. is Richmond Fed manufacturing index.