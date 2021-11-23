Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 23 Nov 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 114.62
Despite the greenback's selloff from 114.53 to as low as 113.59 on Friday due to tumbling U.S. Treasury yields, subsequent strong rebound suggests the correction from last Wednesday's fresh 3-year peak at 114.97 has possibly ended there and consolidation with upside bias remains, above 114.53 would add credence and head to 114.70/75, however, said resistance should hold on 1st testing and yield retreat.
On the downside, only below 113.89 would indicate aforesaid recovery has ended instead and risk stronger weakness to 113.59.
On the data front, the only eco. indicator from the U.S. is Richmond Fed manufacturing index.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pushes higher toward 1.1300 on upbeat German, EU PMI data
EUR/USD preserves its recovery momentum in the early European session on Tuesday and trades above 1.1260 supported by the upbeat PMI data from Germany and EU, which showed ongoing expansion in the service and manufacturing sectors' business activity. Investors now await US PMI data.
GBP/USD stays below 1.3400 despite strong UK PMI data
GBP/USD is having a difficult time recovering above 1.3400 on Tuesday as investors eye Brexit headlines. The data from the UK showed that preliminary Markit Manufacturing and Services PMI data came in above expectations in November, limiting the pair's losses for the time being.
Gold hangs near multi-week low, bears flirt with $1,800 mark
Gold struggled to preserve its modest intraday recovery gains from a near three-week low. Hawkish Fed expectations, elevated US bond yields, stronger USD contributed to cap gains.
Why Decentraland will dominate Metaverse and MANA price will hit $7 soon
MANA shows signs that a short-term 50% upswing to $5.5 is likely. Due to the inherent nature of MANA, its share of the Metaverse is likely to increase. A breakdown of the $3.6 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.