Update Time: 18 Nov 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 114.10

Although dollar's strong retreat from Wednesday's fresh 3-year peak at 114.97 to 113.94 (New York), then 113.89 today suggests recent uptrend has made a temporary top and range trading is in store, reckon 113.76 would contain weakness and bring rebound but above 114.97 needed to extend gain to 115.30/35.

Only a daily close below 113.76 risks stronger retracement to 113.00/10 before prospect of another rise next week.

Data to be released on Thursday

New Zealand inflation forecast, Swiss trade balance, exports, imports, industrial production, U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index, leading index change and KC Fed manufacturing index.